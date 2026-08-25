Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Hundreds of flights cancelled as typhoon bears down on Okinawa

People braving the rain in in Naha, Okinawa, in Japan.

TOKYO – An approaching typhoon has forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights in and out of the subtropical island of Okinawa, as Japan’s holiday period draws to a close.

ANA and Japan Airlines cancelled a total of 279 flights affecting 41,688 people due to storm Saudel, which is expected to bring strong winds and high seas to the area from the night of Aug 25 to the morning of Aug 26.

Okinawa, which hosts several US military bases alongside its popular beach resorts, attracts more than 10 million visitors a year.

ANA said all its flights to and from the airport in the regional capital of Naha will be cancelled on Aug 26. Some ferry services are also cancelled.

Japan Meteorological Agency said winds may reach speeds of up to 40m per second. After crossing Okinawa prefecture, the storm is expected to move westwards, hitting the coast of China later in the week.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urged the public to pay close attention to weather forecasts and evacuation information. “If you sense the slightest danger, don’t hesitate to take action to protect your lives,” she said in a post on X. Bloomberg