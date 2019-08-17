Hundreds in Hong Kong join teachers' rally despite downpour; more weekend protests planned

HONG KONG - Heavy showers did not stop hundreds of teachers and students from showing up for a march on Saturday (Aug 17) that called for the Hong Kong government to address protesters' demands.

Demonstrators gathered at Chater Garden in Central on Saturday morning, just hours after a pro-independence rally at the same park the night before.

Umbrellas in a profusion of colours sprouted as rain fell on the procession to Government House, and protesters could be heard chanting "students, add oil (go on)!" and "Hong Kong police, know the law yet breaking the law".

The rally, organised by the Hong Kong Professional Teachers' Union, called on teachers to "speak their conscience", and for the government to address protesters' five demands, which include universal suffrage and the unconditional release of all arrested protesters.

It was also meant to be a show of solidarity between educators and the mostly-young protesters.

Protests began four months ago when the Hong Kong government mooted a controversial Bill - now suspended - that would allow the authorities to extradite people to countries it has no formal extradition agreements with, including mainland China.

It has since morphed into a broader movement seeking universal suffrage and an independent probe into police handling of the protests.

A university lecturer surnamed Li said he felt the need to speak up after seeing students get arrested for participating in anti-government marches.

Police said on Friday that they had arrested 748 protesters since the June 9 mass rally against the Bill, following which protests had become increasingly confrontational.

"The government needs to respond to the five demands that the Hong Kong public has made," Mr Li told RTHK.

The teachers' union rally marked the start of an 11th straight weekend of protests in Hong Kong, despite police bans on most of the planned marches.

Citing public safety concerns, Hong Kong police had earlier rejected a planned march for Saturday from Hung Hom to To Kwa Wan in Kowloon, as well as a Sunday march from Victoria Park in Causeway Bay to Chater Road.

But police have given the green right for an amended route from Hoi Sham Park in To Kwa Wan to Whampoa MTR station, on condition that organisers put in place at least 100 marshalls, and to ensure that participants not take part in illegal activities at the end point.

Authorities also gave the go ahead for a static rally on Sunday at Victoria Park.

Other mass gatherings are expected to take place on Saturday in Tamar Park and Edinburgh Place on Hong Kong island.

Hong Kong protesters will be joined by demonstrations of support in cities across the world this weekend, including San Francisco and London, as well as cities throughout Canada, Australia, Germany and Taiwan.