Hundreds evacuated, dams breached as heavy rain batters south China

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Flooding in Pingshan village on July 6 after Typhoon Maysak unleashed heavy rainfall in Hengzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China.

- Typhoon Maysak brought heavy rain and severe flooding to China’s southern Guangxi region, with the authorities on July 6 raising flood alert levels as the system weakened into a tropical storm.

Officials in Nanning, Guangxi’s capital, raised the city’s flood control emergency response to the highest level after torrential rain breached dams.

Videos shared by state broadcaster CCTV on July 6 showed ferocious torrents of muddy water gushing through a breach in a dam on the Liulan reservoir – described by state media as a “medium-sized” reservoir – heading for buildings in the distance.

A dam on the Yunbiao reservoir also burst, while the Liuwang reservoir overflowed, the Nanning authorities said in a statement on their official WeChat account.

More than 800 residents were evacuated due to severe flooding in Fangchenggang, also in Guangxi, according to state media.

The heavy rainfall caused waters to rise above warning levels in 66 hydrological monitoring stations on 55 rivers in Guangxi on July 6 , CCTV reported.

Luwei Town, also in Nanning, recorded 637mm of rain in 24 hours between July 5 and 6 morning, according to CCTV.

Maysak weakened into a tropical storm after making landfall in mainland China, but the authorities have warned it is still likely to bring more rain to Guangxi and much of southern China over the coming days.

Flood water flowing down the side of a ramp at a construction site, amid heavy rain brought by Typhoon Maysak, in Guigang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, in this still image obtained from social media video. PHOTO: REUTERS

China’s Ministry of Emergency Management raised its flood response level for the whole region from III to II on July 6 , as the central authorities said they had dispatched 1,372 people and 140 boats to assist local rescuers and allocated 150,000 pieces of disaster relief supplies, including tents and camp beds, to Guangxi.

The ministry had also dispatched two Wing Loong drones to the disaster area to assist with emergency communications, CCTV reported.

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management said they had allocated 160 million yuan (S$30.5 million) for relief efforts in six disaster-affected regions and provinces, including Guangxi.

The National Development and Reform Commission allocated a further 100 million yuan from central budgets for post-disaster reconstruction. AFP