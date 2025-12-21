Human washing machine showcased at Osaka expo to be sold to consumers in 2026

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The machine will be sold for 1.45 million yen (S$11,887).

- A “ human washing machine ” that cleans and dries the entire body and drew large crowds when showcased at the World Expo in Osaka, Japan, in 2025 will be sold to consumers in 2026, its developer said.

Shipments to caregiving facilities for the elderly will begin March 2026, with general sales of the machine developed by bath and shower equipment manufacturer Science to start by the end of 2026.

The machine “will reduce the burden (of bathing) on both users and caregivers”, said the Osaka-based company’s chairman Yasuaki Aoyama.

The device resembles a raised, rectangular bathtub. Users enter through a side door and sit down to soak in the water.

Utilising so-called “fine-bubble” technology to make tiny bubbles that can slip into small crevices, the machine will enable full-body cleansing without the need for shampoo or scrubbing, with one bathing session taking around 10 minutes.

The machine will be sold for 1.45 million yen (S$11,887).

“We have created a real-world version of the human washing machine that cleans you from head to toe,” Mr Aoyama said.

The idea of the human washing machine first appeared at the 1970 Osaka expo.

About 1,300 visitors to the 2025 expo tried the device, according to the company. KYODO NEWS