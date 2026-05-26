Human body parts found in bear’s stomach in Japan’s Yamagata confirmed as 78-year-old man

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A man's body was found after he went into the forest to collect wild vegetables.

– Human body parts were found in the stomach of a bear killed by hunters in a forest in Sakata, Yamagata prefecture, Japan’s prefectural police said on May 25.

On May 5, the body of a 78-year-old man was found after he went into the forest to collect wild vegetables. His body and head had been severely damaged, with claw marks visible.

The bear was killed nearby immediately after the body was found.

The police determined that the man was killed by the bear. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK