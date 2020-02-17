Coronavirus: Hubei companies need government approval before restarting work

WUHAN (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS)- Companies in Hubei need approval from the local government's epidemic control division before they can restart work, as the Chinese province at the centre of the novel coronavirus outbreak tightened rules even further to curb the spread.

Private vehicles that aren't used for virus-related activities will be temporarily barred in urban areas, while public places that aren't providing essential service should be closed, the Hubei government said in a statement on its website.

Unnecessary public gatherings should also be halted, it said.

Residents must also get health checks at regular basis, according to the directive.

Meanwhile, the state-run China Central Television reports, citing Wang Xinghuan, head of Wuhan Leishenshan Hospital, that the turning point for the novel coronavirus epidemic has been reached and the number of new outbreaks is declining.

The number of people with a fever has been sliding steadily and has never rebounded, Wang was cited as saying.

Hubei reported 1,933 new cases on Monday (Feb 17), slightly higher than a day earlier, and 100 additional deaths.

The Hubei health commission said the total number of cases in the province had reached 58,182 by the end of Sunday, with 1,696 deaths.

Nearly 90 per cent of the new cases were in the provincial capital of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated.

Wuhan has accounted for 71 per cent of the province's total cases and 77 per cent of deaths.