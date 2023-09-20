Huawei wants its AI chips to provide ‘second option for the world’

SHANGHAI - Top Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou has thrown down the gauntlet on artificial intelligence (AI), declaring on Wednesday that the telecommunications giant will go big on the emerging field by “building a solid computing base for China – and a second option for the world”.

Fresh from a breakthrough in its smartphone business, Huawei announced an upgraded supercomputer designed to crunch large amounts of data – pitting it against American market leader Nvidia, which has made record profits after the recent boom in generative AI applications such as ChatGPT.

Computing power is a key driver in the development of AI, noted Ms Meng – Huawei’s chief financial officer and daughter of co-founder Ren Zhengfei – as she laid out the company’s AI strategy at a major business conference in Shanghai it is hosting for industry players.

The scarcity and cost of computing power has become the core factors restricting AI development, she said in an apparent reference to the United States’ restrictions on the export of top-end Nvidia chips used for AI and data centre applications to China.

“Huawei is committed to building a solid computing power base in China – and a second option for the world,” she said.

Huawei – one of the firms at the centre of the technological competition between the US and China – came back under US lawmakers’ scrutiny in late August when it released its flagship Mate 60 Pro smartphone with home-grown technologies, marking a breakthrough in China’s chip manufacturing capabilities.

An advanced chip made with 7-nanometre technology was found in teardowns of the phone, which triggered debate about the effectiveness of the US tech sanctions, the capabilities of China’s semiconductor industry, and whether Huawei’s dented smartphone business could be revived.