Huawei says it can roll out own operating system by autumn or spring

BEIJING (DPA) - Chinese telecom giant Huawei will be able to roll out its own operating system by next spring at the latest, according to a top executive.

Huawei was cut off from using Google's popular Android system after being placed on a US banned "entity list" last week.

Nevertheless, the company's chief executive of the consumer division, Yu Chengdong, said on Tuesday (May 21) a Huawei operating system for smartphones, computers, tablets, televisions, cars and smart wearable devices will be available soon.

The Huawei operating system will be rolled out at the earliest this autumn and at the latest next spring, Yu told Chinese publication Phoenix iFeng Tech in an article published late Tuesday.

In March, Yu told German publication Die Welt that Huawei had developed its own operating system in case US tech companies would be banned from continuing to supply theirs.

He said at the time an original operating system was a "Plan B" and that Huawei preferred using the systems developed by Google and Microsoft.

As the US-China trade war intensified in recent weeks, the US Commerce Department barred US firms from selling Huawei technology without government approval. On Monday, the department announced a 90-day grace period on the policy.

The United States accuses Huawei of helping the Chinese government to spy on other countries, though it hasn't shown any evidence.