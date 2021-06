(CAIXIN GLOBAL) - Embattled telecom-equipment maker Huawei Technologies has extended a recent move into the high-tech microchip sector with a new investment in high-powered lasers, as it seeks to lower its dependence on foreign technology.

In its latest move into the space, Huawei's fully owned Hubble Technology Investment on June 2 invested in RSLaser, whose products are used in the lithography process central to making the microchips that power most modern devices.