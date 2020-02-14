HSBC Hong Kong worker quarantined after relatives get coronavirus

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - An HSBC Holdings employee in Hong Kong who has been in "close contact" with relatives diagnosed with the coronavirus is under government quarantine for medical surveillance.

The bank is contacting staff who may have recently come in close contact with the individual, and will advise them to observe 14-day self-care at home, according to a memo confirmed by a Hong Kong-based spokesman.

"All employees have been reminded to be mindful of hygiene procedures and to stay at home or see a doctor if they feel unwell in any way," the spokeswoman said. "HSBC will continue to closely monitor the development of case and stay in close contact with health authorities."

Banks in Hong Kong have started flexible working arrangements and suspended services of nearly 30 per cent of bank branches amid the virus outbreak that has claimed more than 1,300 lives. The city reported its first death earlier this month.

The HSBC employee has been under self-care since Wednesday (Feb 12). The person appeared in the bank's main office in Hong Kong for three days from the end of January, was at another office in Tseung Kwan O earlier this month and took a shuttle bus from Taikoo to Tseung Kwan O earlier.