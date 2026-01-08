How rare earths raise the stakes in China-Japan spat

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

While China appears to have more immediate leverage to inflict economic pain on Japan, it will have to weigh its options.

BEIJING/TOKYO - China and Japan are bound together by trade and geography, but a long history of rivalry and unresolved disputes makes even periods of cooperation fragile.

Long-running flashpoints – including China’s increased military activity around a cluster of disputed islands, trade restrictions and concerns over peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait – have flared at times, reminding both sides how quickly ties can sour.