How not to retire: South Korean ex-president Moon Jae-in bedevilled by protests

PYEONGSAN, South Korea – After five years running South Korea, former president Moon Jae-in moved to a peaceful village far away from Seoul, in search of a quiet retirement. Then the protests began.

Every day since his arrival in May, demonstrators in Pyeongsan village have used megaphones to shower him with vitriol over his efforts at engagement with North Korea, livestreaming their protests to hundreds of viewers.

“Moon is essentially a spy working for North Korea,” Mr Choi Jin-bae, a 58-year-old part-time construction worker, told Agence France-Presse, as he used his phone to livestream his protest and chat to fans, many of whom send him donations.

The tiny village, home to around 100 people, has become an unwitting symbol of South Korea’s bitter political divide. It has also become a reminder of the perils of holding high office in a country where every living former president – except Mr Moon, so far – has been jailed after leaving office.

The protests targeting Mr Moon highlight how social media is transforming political action in South Korea, by both amplifying demonstrators’ voices and allowing them to generate funds to sustain their activities.

As president, Mr Moon championed engagement with Pyongyang, meeting North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un and then US President Donald Trump for talks.

His diplomacy ultimately failed, with the North now more belligerent than ever.

Mr Moon’s attempts at dialogue enraged many security hawks – and also Internet commentators like Mr Choi, who claims Mr Moon pushed South Korea to the brink of “becoming a communist state”.

“He was a president who worked on behalf of the North, not for our national interest,” Mr Choi said.

Other protesters nearby chanted, “Commie Moon should be deported to North Korea!” as loudspeakers blared anti-communist military songs.

The YouTube effect

South Korea’s two major parties have long differed on North Korea policy, with Mr Moon’s Democratic Party supporting engagement and the ruling People Power Party favouring a harder line.

But, as is the case around the world, the Internet has transformed what was once staid policy difference into a misinformation-fuelled debate for many South Koreans.

“This is the Post-truth era, in which social media strengthens confirmation bias by letting people see only what they want to see,” Mr Ryu Woong-jae, a media communications professor at Hanyang University, told AFP.