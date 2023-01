XIAMEN - Flying into China just three days before it was to scrap its quarantine policy for inbound travellers is like taking part in a lottery – I “lost it” because I chose to land in Xiamen in south-eastern Fujian province.

I had hoped that by landing there from Singapore on Thursday, I would be allowed to leave the airport immediately, so that I could plan my trip to Beijing, where I am based. After all, Xiamen is a business-friendly port city.