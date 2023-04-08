How Chinese netizens are bypassing China’s ChatGPT ban

BEIJING - AI Creative Chat, Chat Intelligence AI, and Yiqi AI Chat.

These names might seem unfamiliar to most, but all three claim to be the Chinese version of artificial intelligence (AI) service, ChatGPT.

Accessible through super app WeChat, these ChatGPT proxy services are among a plethora of alternatives available on the Chinese Internet, to bypass a government block on the service. These include proxy services, the sale of ChatGPT accounts and even a “query service”.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT services are not available to Chinese users. Access to the OpenAI website is still available, but attempts to open the chat function on a Chinese Internet connection results in an error code.

With the rise of artificial intelligence, Beijing is now faced with a dilemma between making such services widely available, and its need to control access to information.

Existing behind what is known as the Great Firewall, China’s Internet is in a parallel domain from the rest of the world. It is tightly controlled, with armies of censors hired by tech firms to ensure information deemed politically sensitive is scrubbed. Users who violate such rules can be banned or even criminally prosecuted.

Services like Google, Facebook and Twitter are blocked in China, along with the websites of several news outlets including The Straits Times.

But as it promotes AI development, Beijing has to contend with what it says are issues to do with “controllability”.

With a large language learning model like ChatGPT, whose responses are trained based on information available across the global Internet, Chinese users can easily access data deemed sensitive by the government.

Promoting AI development while trying to strengthen “ethical norms” is something the government is looking at, said Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang on Feb 24.

“In our country, we have taken corresponding measures in terms of ethics for any new technology, including AI technology, to ensure that the development of science and technology is beneficial and poses no harm and to leverage its benefits better,” he said.

Shortly after that, regulators blocked access to ChatGPT and proxy services.

But that has done little to deter Chinese users.

“After borrowing my friend’s (ChatGPT) account, I’m hooked to how easy it has been for research, especially writing up drafts of papers that I can then translate,” said undergraduate Rose Zhu, who had tried the service before it was blocked.