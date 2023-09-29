How Chinese EVs’ rapid growth put them in European crosshairs

BEIJING - In August, BYD chief executive and founder Wang Chuanfu recounted the difficulties the Chinese auto giant, which started out as a producer of mobile phone batteries in 1995, faced when it moved into making electric vehicles (EVs) about 20 years ago.

He was speaking at a press conference to mark the production of its five millionth new energy vehicle on Aug 9 – two years after BYD took 13 years to hit the one million mark in May 2021.New energy vehicles include those fully powered by batteries, as well as hybrids, which also have traditional combustion engines.

“Some people said that BYD embarked on vertical integration to save costs. In fact, we were forced to do vertical integration,” he said, referring to the firm’s notable advantage in producing its own chips and batteries – the most costly parts of an EV.

BYD’s growth has mirrored the expansion of the industry in China, which had been the world’s largest EV market for eight consecutive years by 2022, when 6.8 million EVs were sold in China.

As the country makes a bid to be an automobile powerhouse, its consumers have taken to EVs in droves. The vehicles are now ubiquitous in China, especially with more mass market-friendly options that cost 100,000 to 200,000 yuan (S$18,600 to S$37,300), a market segment that used to be dominated by traditional combustion engine models.

Established brands from Geely and GAC Aion to newer entrants such as Leapmotor and Hozon alike have hit new sales milestones in 2023, even as the market appears to be headed for consolidation after years of cut-throat competition.

But the industry is now under scrutiny: The European Commission said earlier in September that it will investigate whether to impose punitive tariffs to protect European producers from a “flood” of cheaper Chinese EVs, which it said has benefited unfairly from state subsidies.

“Europe is open to competition but not for a race to the bottom,” said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in her annual State of the Union address to the European Parliament earlier in September. China-made EVs sold in Europe are typically 20 per cent cheaper than those made locally.

Analysts said that while government incentives have paved the way, the rapid rise of China’s EV companies was also because of factors such as supply chain advantages and strong market competition – including from abroad.

Mr Tu Le, managing director of the Beijing-based consultancy Sino Auto Insights, said state subsidies played a key role in getting the nascent EV and battery sectors as well as charging infrastructure off the ground in 2009.

Subsidies also encouraged start-ups to enter the market, but sales started taking off only in 2020 after Tesla built a factory in Shanghai and delivered its first made-in-China Model 3 in 2019, which excited consumers, he said.

“(This) benefited companies like NIO, BYD, XPeng, Li Auto and others, so they should be given quite a bit of credit for the sector exploding in 2020 and beyond,” he told The Straits Times.