How China and Japan are building up ties with the Middle East

DOHA, Qatar - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday wrapped up his tour of the Middle East in gas-rich Qatar, where he discussed “developments related to energy security and supplies”, as the official communique issued at the end of his visit put it.

But although Mr Kishida concentrated on securing immediate oil and gas contracts, there is no doubt that his visit was designed to ensure Japan’s energy supplies over a much extended period when China’s political involvement in the Middle East is on the rise.