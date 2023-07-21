News analysis

How China and Japan are building up ties with the Middle East

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
Over the past decade, all Middle Eastern oil and gas exporters have concentrated on the Asian markets. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

DOHA, Qatar - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday wrapped up his tour of the Middle East in gas-rich Qatar, where he discussed “developments related to energy security and supplies”, as the official communique issued at the end of his visit put it.

But although Mr Kishida concentrated on securing immediate oil and gas contracts, there is no doubt that his visit was designed to ensure Japan’s energy supplies over a much extended period when China’s political involvement in the Middle East is on the rise.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top