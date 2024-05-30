Locals-only hotels in China fret over rule change to accept foreigners

BEIJING – Hotels in China that currently cater only to locals are worried that a recent rule change that stops them from turning away foreigners will mean more tedious processes, even as they welcome the potential new business.

Hotel operators are no longer allowed to refuse overseas visitors due to a lack of “foreign accommodation qualification”, said the Chinese government in a notice on its website on May 24.

There are no comprehensive statistics on how many hotels will be affected by the new rule, though it is expected to impact the majority of hotels in the country, which currently cater primarily to the booming domestic tourism industry.

The latest change, decided jointly by the police, Commerce Ministry and immigration authority, comes after overseas tourists including those from Britain, Nigeria and Pakistan complained they were rejected for check-in at hotels.

Hotel staff had explained that they lacked the capability to send the guests’ particulars to the police or that they “could not enter the information into the system”, the notice said.

Hotels in China are required to register foreign guests with the police within 24 hours of check-in as a means to keep tabs on foreigners, resulting in many operators outrightly refusing to take in overseas tourists due to the hassle.

The notice added that the Ministry of Public Security, which refers to the police, will streamline the registration process, but it did not provide details.

Staff at hotels in China that advertise they do not accept foreigners said they have yet to receive an official notice informing them of the change.

They told The Straits Times that they welcome more business, which they expect the changes to bring, but they are worried about new registration processes that the police will require now that everyone has to comply.

A hotel employee in Xi’an, the capital of north-western Shaanxi province, who gave his name only as Mr Hong, said: “We didn’t apply for a permit to host foreigners before because it was very troublesome. If we apply for the permit, the police will tighten their checks on us, and we will have to comply with even more standards.”

He pointed to how, in Xi’an’s busy Muslim Quarter, a tourist hot spot, “only a couple of hotels accept foreigners”.

“Hopefully, the authorities can do away with the registration of foreign guests with the police entirely or ask for fewer details of the foreigners checking in,” he added. Details required include clear scans of the passport, visa number and the latest entry stamp into China.

Mr Bai, who manages a hotel in a county in Guizhou province in south-western China, said he was concerned that the new rules for hotels will mean more paperwork that cannot be avoided by “simply refusing to accept foreigners”, as is the norm now.

He recalled how, when village football in Guizhou became an international hit in 2023, local authorities lifted restrictions to allow foreigners to stay at any hotel or bed-and-breakfast in Rongjiang county.