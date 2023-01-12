Hot hair curler scene in Netflix’s The Glory stirs memories of similar violent bullying case in 2006

SEOUL - The school bullying scenes depicted in Netflix’s blood-soaking revenge drama The Glory have evoked memories of a horrific case of school violence that happened 17 years ago.

The no-holds-barred depictions of abuse in the drama reminded many viewers of the incident dubbed “hair curler bullying” that took place at a girls’ middle school in Cheongju, North Chungcheong province, in May 2006.

In the drama, Park Yeon-jin, the main bully in her senior year of high school, burns Moon Dong-eun’s body with a hair curler in the school gym as revenge for Moon’s decision to report her to the police for school violence.

The victim reaches out to her teacher and police for help, but the perpetrators - all of whom are rich and torment the underprivileged classmate Moon - get away scot-free without being disciplined for their actions. Later, the perpetuating violence leads Moon to drop out of school and give up her dreams of becoming an architect.

While the drama was criticised for portraying scenes that were too violent to watch, it has also earned rave reviews for shedding light on the real-life peer-on-peer abuse that goes on in Korea.