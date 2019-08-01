Hong Kong's young protesters get help from volunteers

HONG KONG - For 38-year-old Mon Lau, the escalated protests that have wreaked havoc in the city for weeks are a reflection of the failure of the Hong Kong government, and this has made it easier for her to want to help the younger protesters.

The Straits Times contacted the Hong Kong University (HKU) alumnus who is part of a volunteer group that comprises HKU graduates who are now working professionals in the civil service and the private sector.

"We do everything we can, from buying ventolin to other supplies like saline water, things the kids might need when they protest," the educator said in a candid interview with ST.

Ventolin is medication usually used in asthma attacks to open the airways, and saline solution is used by protesters when police fire tear gas canisters.

"I've friends in the government, in hospitals. We want to lessen their burden and help to order supplies," she said, convinced that the younger protesters have no one else to turn to.

"If you don't facilitate or help them, they'll be in a worse situation so we give them advice (including legal) and counselling," Ms Lau explained.

She admitted that the situation is not very clear and that there may be troublemakers who just want to create havoc.

So the group helps the younger generation think things through and dissuades them from doing things that would land them in jail.

"We don't want them to get nabbed. They've got a bright future ahead of them so why would they want to get arrested for this? Sometimes they're just not thinking clearly."

But a small group of radical protesters have in the past two months turned the peaceful protests into violent demonstrations, throwing bricks and metal rods at the police during clashes.

They also stormed the Legislative Council and vandalised Beijing's Liaison Office in Hong Kong.

Already, 45 protesters involved in the July 28 clashes have been hauled up, with all but one charged with rioting - an offence which carries a jail term of 10 years. The remaining protester was charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Ms Lau said she is helping the protesters despite them breaking the law because those of her generation and younger now feel "no future and no confidence in China".

The government's now-suspended move to roll out the extradition Bill, which would have seen extraditions to other jurisdictions including China, tipped the scales for many of them, who, like her, are now planning to emigrate.

"I was entering university in the years after 1997 and I was hopeful then. I could see a future for myself. We can graduate and either work as a professional or open a small teaching centre like what I did. But it's hard for the younger generation now.

"My generation now has kids and we can see that life is no longer the same. This "one country, two systems" principle is a temporary thing and we have no confidence (in our future)," she said.

Ms Lau, who holds a Dutch passport, said she will continue to monitor the situation in Hong Kong before she helps her eight-year-old son apply for a Dutch passport too.

"Things are deteriorating quickly so this plan (to migrate) has accelerated," she said.