Hong Kong's reluctance to open its border is hurting the city's businesses

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Sparks cascade into the night sky as welders work on two office towers arising in Hong Kong's waterfront banking district. Owned by companies controlled by the city's two richest men, the high-rise construction projects radiate confidence in the future of finance hub.

On the streets below, optimism is in short supply. The city, which hosted 65 million visitors in 2018, has been effectively closed to the world since March 2020. There is little sign of the border with mainland China opening this year. Strict Covid-19 restrictions - such as forcing restaurants to shut at 6pm - curbed consumer spending.

In February and March, retail sales plunged more than 12 per cent from a year earlier. The economy contracted 4 per cent in the first quarter, one of its worst performances in the past 30 years.

Behind the figures is the human cost: small business owners facing potential ruin after being forced to shutter their operations for months on end and residents choosing to emigrate rather than take the risk of their children's schools closing again.

Uncertainty over future policy is the enduring theme of many interviewed by Bloomberg News for this story. Quelling such doubts will be key if Mr John Lee, the city's next leader, is to revive the city's economy when he takes over on July 1, the 25th anniversary of the return to Chinese rule.

Ms Elizabeth Chan has experienced the economic pain first-hand. The government ordered the closure of her beauty salon business along with gyms, bars, cinemas and theme parks in early January for the second time in two years. While the move did little to blunt the spread of Omicron, it has almost driven her business into the ground.

She has closed two of her three Elite Skin & Hair salons and reduced staff to 15 from 50. Salons were allowed to open last month, but Ms Chan estimates about 20 per cent of her clients have left the city.

"We are very worried, our clients are worried," said Ms Chan. "From an accounting point of view, we should close down the business. It has gone past the point of survival."

Mr Anthony Yu opened The Galley, an airplane-themed restaurant in the city's Tai Kok Tsui district, before the pandemic brought Hong Kong's air traffic to a halt. In 2018, the last year before civil unrest and Covid-19 curbed travel, the airport handled about 75 million passengers. Last year, it was 1.4 million, a drop of 98 per cent.

Due to onerous quarantine rules for travellers, the highly rated restaurant is now the closest many can get to being in the sky. Diners sit in plane seats next to oval windows, being attended to by staff dressed in aircrew uniforms.

"Customers say 'because we can't travel, we are dining in your restaurant so we get a closer feeling to it'," said Mr Yu. "People even bring their pets."

Social distancing rules crushed his business - which also includes a Las Vegas-themed bar, hot pot restaurant and takeaway outlet. Sales plunged 90 per cent in the first three months of the year as the government banned evening dine-in and limited the number of diners per table to two.

The government has since eased rules to allow restaurants to stay open till 10pm and allowed eight per table. But Mr Yu is not optimistic. A major concern for business owners is the potential for restrictions to be reimposed in the event of another wave.

'No clear future'

"The economy will not quickly return to normal," he said. "All of us are under big pressure because we can't see a clear future."

Small and medium businesses employ about 45 per cent of the workforce in Hong Kong's private sector, making them crucial to the economy. Hong Kong's unemployment rate climbed to 5 per cent in the first quarter, a nine-month high. About 470,000 people applied for pandemic-related unemployment relief, 57 per cent more than the authorities expected, the government said in mid-April.