Hong Kong's No. 2 official John Lee in bid to become city's new leader: Media

Hong Kong's chief secretary John Lee (left) is set to resign from his post to run for chief executive, TVB reported. PHOTO: AFP
HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Hong Kong's chief secretary John Lee, a security official during the global financial hub's prolonged and often violent 2019 pro-democracy protests, is set to resign to join a race in May to become the city's new leader, broadcaster TVB reported, citing an unidentified source.

Mr Lee, 64, a former deputy commissioner of police, was promoted to the city's No. 2 role in 2021 in a move that some political analysts said signalled Beijing's priorities for the city were related to security rather than finance or the economy.

This is a developing story.

