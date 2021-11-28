Letter From Hong Kong

Hong Kong's new museum M+: A timely space for reflection

The artwork Rouge 1992 by Li Shan at the new M+ museum on the Victoria Harbour waterfront.PHOTO: AFP
Whitewash (1995-2000) by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei at the M+ Museum in Hong Kong on Nov 11, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman looks at 1/30th of a Second Underwater by Wang Wei at M+ art museum in Hong Kong on Nov 12, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
CRUCIFIED TVS - NOT A PRAYER IN HEAVEN" by Young-Hae Chang Heavy Industries.PHOTO: REUTERS
A visitor visits the gift shop at M+ Museum in Hong Kong on Nov 6, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
People looking at The Great Pageant Show by Holly Lee at M+ art museum in Hong Kong on Nov 12, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
It might have been decades in the making, but M+, Hong Kong's spanking new contemporary art museum that stands prominently on the Victoria Harbour waterfront with its striking blue, red, green billboard-like exterior, has come at an interesting time.

Designed by renowned Swiss architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron in partnership with TFP Farrells and Arup, the inverted T-shaped building is Hong Kong's biggest cultural project with a price tag of HK$7 billion (S$1.2 billion), which excludes the HK$1.7 billion to amass one of the most comprehensive collections of contemporary Chinese art.

