Hong Kong's golfers gird up for battle as housing policy threatens famed course

HONG KONG - Golfers have stepped up their fight to stop the Hong Kong government from taking back land in a 100-year-old golf course for public housing, warning that the move scheduled for Sept 1 could hurt the city’s international image.

The government is set to repossess a fifth of the 172ha Fanling golf course land in the city, which has one of the world’s most unaffordable housing markets, and use 9ha to build 12,000 public homes.

Hong Kong’s leader, Mr John Lee, has repeatedly said he is determined to follow statutory procedures and enforce the plan that was decided by the previous government.

But the city’s golfers are up in arms at the proposal, citing the financial hub’s international image and environmental conservation as reasons to preserve the exclusive club that hosts annual golf tournaments.

They count prominent pro-government and business figures as backers of their viewpoint.

Golfers, historians and environmental experts presented their views at a public hearing on the redevelopment plan in June, while non-profit organisations supporting the working class protested on the streets.

Sources close to Mr Lee said he is eager to be seen as siding with the working class rather than with the elite and has been surprised by the mounting opposition to the government’s plan.

“John Lee is riding a tiger,” said Professor Simon Yau, an urban studies expert at Lingnan University of Hong Kong.

“He never expected the elite could mobilise so much lobbying effort... It shows that even though the political climate has changed, policy implementation is not without obstacles and the elite do not always cooperate.”

Speculation that the Chinese central government had given direction on the fate of the golf course was shrugged off by a source, who said it was solely up to Mr Lee to decide.

The Development Bureau, responsible for land use planning, was persistent in the reclamation, the person added, worried that any change of stance would signal weakness and make future land reclaiming more difficult.

Mr Lee’s office, responding to Reuters, said it does not comment on “speculative questions”, reiterating his previous remarks that the matter should be dealt with according to statutory procedures, and that they will consider the final decisions and suggestions made by the Town Planning Board.