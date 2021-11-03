Hong Kong's Covid-19 contact tracing app not the most important tool, say experts

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's contact tracing app LeaveHomeSafe, which is facing a slow take-up due to inertia and distrust, is a current weak link in the government's anti-pandemic strategy, but experts believe the app is not the most essential tool in controlling the situation.

The app is described by some experts as an "adjunctive tool" that is used to passively remind people to get tested if they have been exposed to an infectious case within a short distance or within a confined high-risk environment.