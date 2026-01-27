Hong Kong constitutional minister Erick Tsang resigns for health reasons

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang (centre) said he is being treated for prostate cancer and decided to resign.

HONG KONG – Hong Kong’s minister overseeing constitutional affairs Erick Tsang resigned, citing health reasons.

Mr Tsang said he is being treated for prostate cancer and decided to resign after consulting his family and doctors.

He spoke at a press briefing on Jan 27 standing next to the city’s leader John Lee, who thanked him for his service.

Under Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Clement Woo will temporarily replace Mr Tsang while the government looks for a successor, Mr Lee said.

Mr Tsang took up the position in 2020, when he was sanctioned by the US along with other ministers.

He began his civil service career in 1987 in the Immigration Department.

Mr Lee said he has no plans to reshuffle ministerial positions, rejecting speculation that he would do so.

Last week, local newspaper Ming Pao reported that Mr Tsang and Housing Secretary Winnie Ho would step down , without giving a reason.

Mr Lee added that all principal officials are doing what he has asked them to do and he would have preferred Mr Tsang was able to remain in his position.

Just over a year ago, the Chief Executive dismissed his tourism and transport ministers amid a sluggish post-pandemic recovery and a high-profile public relations disaster involving Inter Miami footballer Lionel Messi. BLOOMBERG