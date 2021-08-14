Hong Kong's biggest protest group will disband: Local media

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong's largest protest group, which drew upwards of two million of the city's residents onto the streets in 2019, will disband, according to local media reports.

Members of the Civil Human Rights Front, which organised many of the largest rallies during the Hong Kong's 2019 pro-democracy protests, endorsed a resolution to disband on Friday (Aug 13) evening, local media including the South China Morning Post reported.

The group declined on Friday to publicly disclose any details about the meeting and has yet to make any public announcement.

Hong Kong's police chief had warned that the group may have violated the Beijing-imposed national security law, as the authorities ramp up pressure on organisations that have opposed the government.