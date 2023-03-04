Hong Kongers shop for homes at pandemic-depressed prices as borders reopen

HONG KONG - For his entire adult life, truck driver Ronnie Lo has never contemplated buying a home. At 29, he is still living with his mother and 19-year-old brother in a public rental flat in Tuen Mun.

That changed in 2022. Now, while driving his truck ferrying cargo between Hong Kong and mainland China, Mr Lo casts a speculative eye on some of the neighbourhoods he passes through. On his breaks, he browses property listings of two-bedroom apartments on his phone.

“As long as it isn’t at a prime location, I’m quite sure that I’ll be able to afford it now,” he said.

Due to a double whammy of the city’s Covid-19 lockdown and an exodus of residents, Hong Kong’s famously unaffordable homes are hovering within reach for some of those who had remained.

By December 2022, average home prices had plunged 15.6 per cent from a year ago, putting a screeching halt to 13 straight years of gains.

In recent weeks, Mr Lo has accelerated his search for a home. On Feb 6, borders with mainland China fully reopened.

“I worry now that we’ve reopened, mainland investors are going to come back in and push prices up again,” he fretted.

Analysts say there is a narrow window till the end of the year for Hong Kongers to buy property before prices recover to pre-pandemic levels.

“Since lifting of restrictions between Hong Kong and the mainland, we’ve seen an increase in transactions for properties in the mass market,” said Mr Martin Wong, head of research and consultancy for Greater China at property services provider Knight Frank.

By the third week of February, there had been 5,000 transactions in the mass market, the same number as December and January combined.

“In 2021, there were 74,000 transactions a year, or about 6,000 a month, so we’re still not quite there yet,” said Mr Wong.

“But we firmly believe that transactions will continue to increase with the reopening and for now, all we’re seeing is a clearing of unsold units that have been sitting in the market for a while.”

Before the pandemic, mainland buyers – including investors looking to park their money in a safe haven – comprised a significant percentage of Hong Kong’s property market. This stood at 8.4 per cent in 2019, a slight dip from the 2011 peak of 11 per cent.

Over the past two decades, home prices have skyrocketed about 350 per cent in the city.

Homes in Hong Kong are an average of 23.2 times the median wage in 2021, the most recent year of available numbers, making the city the most unaffordable among 92 housing markets surveyed by the Urban Reform Institute and Canadian think tank Frontier Centre for Public Policy.

It exacted a tremendous political and social cost, creating one of the world’s largest wealth gaps, anger at the government and resentment towards mainlanders.