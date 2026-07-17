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The fire at Wang Fuk Court on Nov 26, 2025 was the world’s deadliest residential building blaze since 1980.

HONG KONG – A devastating fire that ripped through a Hong Kong apartment complex in 2025 and killed 168 people was “preventable”, lawyers told a committee investigating the blaze, in closing statements on July 17.

The Nov 26 fire at Wang Fuk Court was the world’s deadliest residential building blaze since 1980.

It engulfed seven of the eight high-rise blocks, which were covered in bamboo scaffolding, protective netting and foam boards for renovations.

Almost all fire safety measures failed that day because of human errors, the judge-led panel heard over five sessions since March.

The disaster “was preventable but not prevented, and foreseeable but not foreseen”, leading counsel for the committee Victor Dawes said at the hearing on July 17.

Former Wang Fuk Court residents attending the hearing wiped away tears as Dawes detailed the rapid spread of the fire.

Evidence suggests the fire was likely caused by a lit cigarette that was improperly disposed of, he said.

The fire alarm and hose systems were switched off for the renovations, and foam boards placed over the windows blocked residents’ view, the counsel’s submissions said.

Building contractors “knowingly created a massive fire risk” by using non-fire-retardant netting on the facade, Dawes said.

That choice “may have meant the difference between a catastrophic fire that engulfed seven blocks of the estate, and a fire which would have self-extinguished”, the counsel’s submission said.

Contractors also failed to stop workers from smoking or to properly dispose of combustible construction waste, and compromised the main escape route, he added.

The windows of staircases were removed to let workers easily climb in and out of buildings, allowing smoke and fire to spread more rapidly.

The government “must bear a certain responsibility” for failures in the system, Dawes told the hearing.

“A disaster of this scale should not have occurred and should never occur again,” he said.

‘Pain’

Government counsel Jenkin Suen acknowledged on July 16 “weaknesses” in the system but said it would be “prejudicial and unfair” to put all the blame on the public authorities.

“The primary causes remained the deceit, inaction and deliberate omissions of private actors,” the government’s closing arguments said.

However, Dawes argued that the government “created an ‘honour system’ dependent on ‘self-regulation’ by contractors, effectively leaving them without oversight”.

Residents had noticed problems, but their complaints were passed from one government department to another, and inspections failed to substantiate the claims, lawyers said.

Some residents who lost loved ones still attended all sessions and “heard about the situation in which their family members lost their lives”, Jeffrey Tam, a lawyer representing nine of them, said on July 16. “This is a pain that I find hard to imagine.”

The complex housed more than 4,600 residents, 1,700 of them over the age of 65. Of those who died, 114 people – or about 70 per cent – were aged 65 or older.

The authorities have filed charges, including manslaughter, against seven individuals and two companies over their roles in the fire, and arrested 35 people.

The investigative committee is expected to deliver its report to the government by September. AFP