Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Patrick Tse’s children said in a statement their father died at a hospital, surrounded by his family, after a period of declining health.

Veteran Hong Kong actor Patrick Tse Yin has died, his family announced on July 20.

He was 89.

Popularly known as Sei Gor or Fourth Brother, it is not known when the actor died, and from what cause.

His children, actor-singer Nicholas Tse, 45, and actress-model Jennifer Tse, 43, said in a statement their father died at a hospital, surrounded by his family, after a period of declining health.

“Our father lived a remarkable and accomplished life, not only as an actor and artiste, but as someone who brought joy to everyone around him with his unmistakable spirit. His passion, charisma, and contributions to Hong Kong cinema touched generations, and we know he will be remembered fondly by so many.”

They requested privacy as the family mourned the loss of their father.

In a statement on Instagram, Nicholas paid tribute to his father, saying the elder Tse devoted his entire life to film and entertainment, hoping to bring joy and laughter to every member of the audience.

“When I was young, I also witnessed the times when he struggled and felt down. But no matter what, he always insisted on appearing before the cameras in his very best form.

“He often said, ‘The show must go on.’ So if you think of Sei Gor, if you think of my father, don’t cry, and don’t be too heartbroken. He would feel that it is not suave enough.

“As long as we keep in our hearts the image of him as forever charming, forever smiling, and forever at his very best, that will be enough.”

Hong Kong media earlier reported that Nicholas, who is preparing for his concert in China, is rushing back to Hong Kong to handle the funeral arrangements.

Nicholas Tse (left) said his father Patrick (right) devoted his entire life to film and entertainment, hoping to bring joy and laughter to every member of the audience. PHOTO: REUTERS

Jennifer, who lives in Canada with her husband and children, is also expected to fly back to Hong Kong.

Patrick Tse began his acting career in the 1950s in Hong Kong and remained active for the next 40 years, appearing in over 200 movies and drama series.

In 2022, he won his first-ever Best Actor award from the Hong Kong Film Critics Society for the movie Time.

In 2022, Patrick Tse (left) won his first Best Actor award from the Hong Kong Film Critics Society for the movie Time. PHOTO: REUTERS

Patrick Tse was married twice, the first to actress Chen Chen for four years before their divorce in 1978.

His second marriage was to actress and former Miss Hong Kong Deborah Lee, with whom he had two children – Nicholas and Jennifer – from 1979 to 1995.

In recent years, Patrick Tse reduced his acting roles and stayed mostly out of the limelight.

He was last seen in April having coffee with friends at a cafe at The Peak, according to English-language free newspaper The Standard.

At that time, Patrick Tse was seen in a wheelchair looking thinner, but maintained his signature sunglasses and trademark ponytail.