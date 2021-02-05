Hong Kong unveils security guidelines for children aged six and above

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Hong Kong ordered schools to adopt a new national education curriculum that aims to instill “an affection for the Chinese people” and weed out teachers who breach a national security law imposed by Beijing last year.

The measures, announced late Thursday (Feb 4), will require primary and secondary school students - as young as six years old - to memorise the law’s offences, which include subversion, secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign powers. Authorities are also looking to incorporate national security education into all subjects, from geography to biology, the government said in a statement.

“The fundamentals of national security education are to develop in students a sense of belonging to the country, an affection for the Chinese people, a sense of national identity, as well as an awareness of and a sense of responsibility for safeguarding national security,” the Education Bureau said in a statement.

“As far as prevention and education are concerned, schools have a significant role to play,” it added.

The announcement is Hong Kong’s biggest move yet to overhaul the education system, which Beijing has blamed for fostering dissent that fuelled months of street protests in 2019 opposing Beijing’s tightening grip over the former British colony.

University and high school students comprised a majority of the frontline protesters, and people under 18 years of age represented almost a fifth of the roughly 9,000 arrests as of last May.

Hong Kong authorities had previously vowed to “cut off” the “black hands” in the education system and revoke teachers’ certifications for discussing subjects such as Hong Kong independence.

The statement on Thursday said all school staff should “step up the prevention and suppression” of teaching deemed in breach of the security law and “help students gain a correct understanding” of the legislation.

Beijing imposed the national security law in June last year in response to months of often violent anti-government and anti-China protests in 2019, bringing the global financial hub more firmly on an authoritarian path.

The Education Bureau's guidelines show that Beijing's plans for semi-autonomous Hong Kong go beyond quashing dissent, and aim for a societal overhaul to bring its most restive city more in line with the Communist Party-ruled mainland.

"National security is of great importance. Teachers should not treat it as if it is a controversial issue for discussion as usual," the guidelines said.

Teachers should "clearly point out that safeguarding national security is the responsibility of all nationals and that as far as national security is concerned, there is no room for debate or compromise".

Children in primary schools will learn how to sing and "respectfully listen" to the national anthem, learn about police and the People's Liberation Army as protectors of Hong Kong, as well as about the four main offences in the security law, including terrorism and secessionism.

In secondary schools, students will learn about the challenges and opportunities that the Chinese nation faces on the world stage and what constitutes the four main offences, which can carry sentences of up to life in prison.

Some legal scholars have said that the law's language is broad and vague, and the range of activities authorities might see as potential threats to national security was unclear and fluid.

The bureau said it accepted that international and private schools have different curricula, but said they had a "responsibility to help their students (regardless of their ethnicity and nationality) acquire a correct and objective understanding and apprehension of the concept of national security".

Schools should also stop students and teachers from participating in activities deemed as political, such as singing certain songs or shouting slogans. Teachers and principals are required to inspect noticeboards and remove books that endanger national security from libraries.