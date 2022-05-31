Hong Kong unlikely to ease final Covid-19 social curbs, after bar clusters

People eating at a restaurant in Hong Kong, on April 21, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
37 min ago

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong is unlikely to further ease social distancing curbs as planned in June due to a series of Covid-19 clusters stemming from bars, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said, as the city pursues a gradual return to normalcy.

The third round of easing would have expanded venue capacity and allowed live music in bars, but Mrs Lam said at a regular Tuesday (May 31) media briefing that her government had to be prudent.

Waiting to lift those measures would not be detrimental to people's lives, she added, whereas a wider outbreak could endanger livelihoods.

"We are in a sort of stagnant situation with the number of positive tested cases staying at around 200 and 300 cases," said Mrs Lam, who leaves her post at the end of June, when incoming leader John Lee takes office.

"But there have already been 10 infection clusters in the community, including the recent two cases involving bars, so we have to take a very prudent approach."

Hong Kong bars are currently restricted to 75 per cent capacity and seating a maximum of four people per table until closing time at 2am. Customers and staff are required to comply with the vaccine pass arrangement, which now mandates three doses.

Hong Kong has been charting a cautious path to normalcy, as it tries to revive its economy while not drifting too far from Chinese President Xi Jinping's Covid Zero strategy that strives to eliminate the virus. Mask-wearing is still mandatory across the city, even outside, and fully vaccinated inbound travellers must undergo seven-day hotel quarantines.

Mrs Lam also said at the media briefing that national security and pandemic restrictions would apply to those marking the June 4 anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, when asked to define the government's "red lines" on the event.

Hong Kong was for decades the only place under Beijing's control where people could openly discuss the event. In recent years, the authorities have arrested and jailed organisers of the once-annual vigil for its victims and shut down a museum dedicated to the incident.

Estimates of the death toll range from hundreds to as many as 2,600 after Chinese leaders sent troops into Beijing's Tiananmen Square and surrounding streets in 1989 to clear protesters.

More On This Topic
Thousands of Hong Kong eateries, bars may close due to Covid-19 curbs: Industry leaders
Hong Kong 'unlikely' to scrap Covid-19 hotel quarantine before July
Related Stories
How often can you be infected with Covid-19?
Shanghai residents leverage Excel skills, management savvy to navigate Covid-19 lockdown
How Australia saved thousands of lives while Covid-19 killed 1 million Americans
North Korea reports first Covid-19 outbreak: Govt refused offers of vaccines
These 2 years lost (or not): Looking back at how S'pore coped with Covid-19
WHO studies on whether Covid-19 has role in mysterious hepatitis in kids gain pace
What we know about rebound of Covid-19 symptoms in people who took Pfizer pills
Test, test, test? Scientists question costly mass Covid-19 checks
Are masks still needed? It depends on the setting
How soon can you exercise after getting Covid-19 and what can you eat? Here are some tips

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top