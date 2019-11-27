Hong Kong university official says no protesters found on campus

University staff members inspect the campus of Polytechnic University in Hong Kong on Nov 27, 2019.
University staff members inspect the campus of Polytechnic University in Hong Kong on Nov 27, 2019.PHOTO: AP
Published
20 min ago

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - An official at Hong Kong's Polytechnic University said on Wednesday (Nov 27) they had not found any protesters left on campus, signalling the end of a siege that saw anti-government demonstrators barricade themselves on the college grounds.

"We have tried our best to handle this matter. We have already done what we could do. We hope we can re-open the school soon to start our renovation work and reduce the impact on our students and our research projects," said Polytechnic University Executive Vice-President Dr Miranda Lou.

Topics: 

Branded Content