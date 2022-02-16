Hong Kong tries to end Covid-19 without nightmare-scenario lockdown

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - As Hong Kong's most senior officials quash speculation the city will be locked down to contain a rapidly escalating Omicron outbreak, a picture is emerging of what actions the government will take instead.

Parts of the city could be sealed off when cases flare until residents have tested negative, according to officials and advisers.

The size may range from single buildings to larger areas, while the length of these mini-lockdowns would vary.

Off the table, according to the government, is a scenario where residents are forced to mostly stay in their homes for weeks on end, as seen in cities from Xi'an to Melbourne.

Official rhetoric on the impracticality of a citywide lockdown has grown stronger amid concern that only such a drastic measure would be sufficient to bring case numbers down to zero.

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday (Feb 15) said the government has "no plans whatsoever to impose a complete, wholesale lockdown".

Widespread distrust of the government among the city's 7.4 million inhabitants means there is plenty of skepticism that officials will keep their word.

Beijing's strict enforcement of national security laws since June 2020 has led to the arrest of dozens of opposition lawmakers, journalists and pro-democracy activists.

In January, Mrs Lam said secondary schools would remain open, only for the government to announce their closure less than a week later.

Whatever the government's intentions, there's little doubt a citywide lockdown would cause immense damage to Hong Kong's economy, businesses and livelihoods, according to analysts, business leaders and politicians interviewed for this story.

Even just implementing such a measure would be virtually impossible due to a lack of manpower, and would risk inflaming tensions between the police and residents less than three years after protests pitted them against each other.

"When the word lockdown is used, people assume it's going to be China-style but Hong Kong can't do what China has done - it's physically not possible," said Mr Bernard Chan, a financier and convener of Lam's advisory Executive Council.

"We have a lot of opinion leaders saying we should follow a lockdown. All these unnecessary comments made by various people are confusing, and when people get confused, you create unnecessary panic."