Hong Kong to tighten restrictions after a fresh spike in Covid-19 cases

HONG KONG - The city's government is expected to tighten social distancing measures, possibly as soon as Thursday (July 9), as fresh clusters continue to emerge which has led health experts to warn of the next wave of Covid-19.

Local media HK01 and TVB said that at least 16 new cases had been confirmed, with the source in about half of those unknown.

HK01 said the new patients were linked to eateries, taxis drivers and an elderly care centre.

The report said the tightening of social distancing measures was expected to apply to cinemas, karaoke lounges and performance venues. The number of people allowed to be sitting at a table in a restaurant would be capped at 8, HK01 said.

An infectious disease expert from the University of Hong Kong Ho Pak Leung has called on the government to act promptly and put in place strict measures as the Covid-19 situation appeared to be returning to what it was in March, the height of the second wave of infections.

He was quoted by RTHK as saying that there was a good chance the recent spike was caused by loopholes in the system like quarantine exemptions for some groups.

He urged people to order takeaways instead of dining out and to disinfect seatbelts and buckles when getting into a taxi and to lower the windows of the vehicle on both sides to allow air to circulate.

Health authorities on Wednesday said Hong Kong recorded 24 confirmed Covid-19 cases, of which 19 were local. The rest were imported. As of Wednesday, Hong Kong had 1,323 confirmed patients, of whom seven had died.

Health officials have expressed fears of a wide community outbreak after cases emerged in different areas of the city, including on Hong Kong island, Mong Kok and Tsuen Wan.

About half of the new local cases reported on Wednesday were linked to an elderly care home in Tsz Wan Shan. The remaining ones were linked to restaurants in Choi Hung and Jordan.

The spike in cases comes after three weeks when the numbers were tapering off.

Meanwhile, United Airlines has extended its suspension of flights to and from Hong Kong in light of new testing protocols for crew arriving in the Asian financial hub.

American Airlines Group also cancelled plans to resume services from Dallas/Fort Worth.

Hong Kong updated its Covid-19 prevention and control measures this week, requiring all air crew members arriving at the city's airport from Wednesday to provide throat saliva samples at a government facility nearby.