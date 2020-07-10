Hong Kong to suspend all schools due to spike in coronavirus cases: media

At least 30 more people had tested positive for the virus.
At least 30 more people had tested positive for the virus.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Hong Kong is set to announce the suspension of all schools after a spike in locally transmitted coronavirus cases that has fuelled fears of a renewed community spread in the city, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday (July 10).

The newspaper cited a medical source as saying that at least 30 more people had tested positive for the virus.

The Asian financial hub reported 42 new cases on Thursday, of which 34 were locally transmitted, marking the second consecutive day of rising local infections.

The total number of cases in the city since late January now stands at 1,366. Seven people have died.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content