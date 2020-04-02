Hong Kong to shut bars in stronger social distancing measure amid Covid-19 pandemic

HONG KONG (XINHUA) - The Hong Kong government on Thursday (April 2) announced its decision to temporarily close bars and other liquor-selling premises in response to an upsurge in Covid-19 cases.

The new measures to take effect for 14 days from 6pm local time on Friday will be applicable to bars, pubs and other premises exclusively or mainly used to sell liquors for on-site consumption, no matter whether it is a catering business or a club-house, according to a government statement.

A spokesperson for the Food and Health Bureau said the measures will help further enhance social distancing.

Hong Kong has reported 62 Covid-19 patients suspected of being infected in bars and 14 other cases related to them.

Offenders who defy the bar closure order are subject to a maximum fine of 50,000 Hong Kong dollars (about S$9,233) and imprisonment for six months, according to the statement.

