Hong Kong to propose ban on vaping, new curbs on public smoking

HONG KONG - The Hong Kong government is seeking to ban vaping and the use of other alternative smoking products in order to reduce smoking in the finance hub.

The proposed measure is part of a 10-point plan designed to cut the city’s smoking rate to 7.8 per cent in 2025 from 9.1 per cent in 2023, Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau said in a press briefing on June 6.

“We will put in place a complete ban on alternative smoking products,” he said. “There is broad consensus that Hong Kong should become smoke-free.”

Other steps include prohibiting smoking while waiting in line, expanding no-smoking areas and doubling penalties to HK$3,000 (S$517), officials said.

Mr Lo said the government will continue to review the tax on tobacco.

Shares of Smoore International Holdings, a manufacturer of vaping devices, fell 2 per cent. China Tobacco International HK dropped almost 1 per cent.

The use of electronic cigarettes is not uncommon in the city, despite the authorities’ move in 2022 to ban the sales of alternative smoking devices while allowing their personal use. But that’s set to change under the proposal.

Anyone who is using these products must be consuming supplies they bought prior to the ban, Deputy Secretary for Health Eddie Lee said.

“It’s time for us to proceed to prohibit the possession of alternative smoking products, including for personal use,” he said.

The government plans to submit the proposal to the Legislative Council before the end of 2024 and have it passed in 2025. BLOOMBERG