Hong Kong to mass test whole city for Covid-19, local media say

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Chinese medical workers are to be brought into Hong Kong to test 1 million residents a day, according to local media, as the city steps up efforts to root out Covid-19 cases.

Those who resist would be subject to a HK$10,000 (S$1,720) fine, Sing Tao Daily said late on Wednesday (Feb 16), citing people it didn't identify.

The move is part of plans to mass test the entire city, a tactic used on the mainland as the financial hub faces its most challenging outbreak yet.

HK01 said the citywide testing will begin in early March and be conducted once a week for three weeks, though Hong Kong and the mainland are still discussing details, according to the report.

A representative from the Hong Kong government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Outbreaks on the mainland have been successfully contained through frequent and mass testing, but China has never used the measure in an outbreak of this size.

And it's unclear where Hong Kong, which is currently struggling to find more isolation and quarantine units, would house those who test positive, even as the city insists on its pursuit of zero Covid-19 cases.

"At current rate of spread, there could be tens of thousands of new cases each day in early March, and we know that not every infection is being confirmed so the number of infections picked up in mass testing could be very large at that point," said Benjamin Cowling, a professor and chair of epidemiology at the University of Hong Kong.

"Doing mass testing in April or May, when the fifth wave will have subsided and we would then have capacity to isolate the positives, might be able help the city return to zero daily cases if that were the objective."

President Xi Jinping has called for the city of about 7.5 million people to take "all necessary measures" to contain Covid-19, as the widening outbreak - which came after months of being virus-free - undermines China's zero-tolerance approach to keeping the pathogen out.

While other parts of the world start to live alongside Covid-19, Beijing is continuing to pursue elimination, including testing as a key tool in an arsenal that also includes tight border controls and lengthy mandatory quarantines.

It would be the first time since the pandemic began that Hong Kong has enforced citywide testing, with the more contagious Omicron variant providing the steepest challenge yet to maintaining the "zero-Covid-19" strategy.

Hong Kong's infections tally continues to set records, with 4,285 new cases on Wednesday, as well as 7,000 preliminary infections. The latter figure reflects specimens that are awaiting a second, confirmatory test.

There are 16 patients in a critical condition - all adults - and officials announced 10 deaths, including a three-year-old girl.

A policy to isolate all positive cases and their close contacts is straining the city's medical system. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has asked major property developers to make hundreds of hotel rooms available to house positive cases, according to a person familiar with the discussions.