Hong Kong to kill 3,000 pigs after African swine fever found

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong will cull 3,000 pigs after detecting African swine fever at a local pig farm, placing the city on alert for a further spread.

The virus was first discovered last week at a facility in Yuen Long and the transporting of pigs from the farm has been suspended, according to Hong Kong's Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department. The 3,000 pigs will be culled "as soon as possible" and owners will be compensated, the department said on Tuesday (Feb 9).

Hong Kong sources its pigs largely from mainland China, which reported its first African swine fever outbreak in 2018. The incurable disease has slashed China's hog herd by almost half, reducing pork output and sending imports and prices of the country's favourite meat to record highs. Hong Kong had detected the disease in pigs imported from the mainland in May 2019.

The latest case does not affect the operation of local slaughterhouses nor the overall supply of live pigs, the department said. Authorities will continue to investigate and trace the source of the virus while stepping up inspection of local pig farms.