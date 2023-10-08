Hong Kong to issue third-highest typhoon alert as Koinu nears

HONG KONG – Hong Kong said it will raise its storm warning to the third-highest level between noon and 2pm local time on Sunday as Typhoon Koinu approaches, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to the city.

When the No. 8 signal – the third-highest on its scale of five – is in force, the city will be shut effectively. Subway trains will be run at limited frequencies.

Koinu is projected to skirt within 100km to the south of Hong Kong on Sunday and gale winds are expected to affect many parts of the finance hub, according to the Hong Kong Observatory. Heavy showers are expected on Sunday and Monday, it added.

According to Reuters, Koinu had killed one person and injured almost 400 people in Taiwan, causing some of the most extensive damage on remote Orchid Island off the island’s east coast.

It was estimated to be about 110 km south-southeast of Hong Kong at 8am on Sunday and is forecast to move west or west-northwest slowly, edging closer to the Pearl River Estuary, the observatory said. At 8am, the maximum sustained winds recorded at Tate’s Cairn were 78kmh, with maximum gusts exceeding 95kmh. BLOOMBERG

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.