Hong Kong to 'carefully examine' easing Covid-19 curbs

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong's government will "carefully examine" if there is room to relax social distancing measures, with current rules set to expire this week.

"We will review epidemic development, vaccine campaign progress and vaccine bubble implementation," Chief Secretary for Administration Matthew Cheung said in a blog post on Sunday (June 20).

Hong Kong has found zero locally transmitted cases for more than 10 days. On Sunday, the city said it was investigating one confirmed imported case, bringing the total case count to 11,886.

The current social distancing rules will remain until Wednesday to prevent a rebound in infections after several local confirmed cases involving the N501Y mutant virus strain were recorded in Hong Kong at the beginning of this month, Mr Cheung said.