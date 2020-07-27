Hong Kong to ban all restaurant dining, mandate masks outdoors to curb Covid-19 cases

A staff member hands takeaway food to a customer at a restaurant in Hong Kong, on July 20, 2020.
A staff member hands takeaway food to a customer at a restaurant in Hong Kong, on July 20, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
34 min ago

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Hong Kong on Monday (July 27) will announce further restrictions to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, including a total ban on restaurant dining and mandated facemasks outdoors, media reported.

The new rules will take effect from Wednesday, local television channels Cable TV and Now TV said, as authorities warned it was a critical period to contain the virus.

This will be the first time the city has completely banned dining in restaurants.

Since late January, more than 2,600 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 19 of whom have died.

 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content