Straitstimes.com header logo

Hong Kong summons Panama envoy over CK Hutchison ports ruling

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The South Korean cargo ship HMM VICTORY is pictured docked at the Colon port in Colon province, Panama, on February 6, 2026. The subsidiary of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison, Panama Ports Company (PPC), announced on February 3 that it had initiated international arbitration proceedings against Panama after the Central American country's courts revoked the concession allowing it to operate two ports on the interoceanic canal. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP)

CK Hutchison has moved to challenge the ruling, with its Panama Ports Company unit launching international arbitration proceedings.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge

BEIJING – Hong Kong’s commerce chief on Feb 6 summoned the Panamanian Consul-General in the city to condemn a court ruling that annulled Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison’s contract to operate two ports at the Panama Canal.

The move came after China’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office

warned Panama of “heavy prices” to pay over the decision earlier this week.

Hong Kong’s secretary for commerce and economic development Algernon Yau expressed “strong dissatisfaction and opposition” to the Panama Supreme Court’s decision during a meeting with the Panamanian consul-general Jose Ramon de Jesus Varela Fabrega, according to a post by the bureau on Feb 6.

Mr Yau said the company had made large investments and created jobs in Panama over many years. He criticised Panama for “destroying its national credibility” in a move that he said would cause far-reaching damage to the country’s business environment and economic development and seriously undermine international trade rules.

He urged the Panamanian government to respect the spirit of the contract and provide a fair and just business environment for companies lawfully operating locally.

“Hong Kong companies operating and investing in Panama should receive fair and reasonable treatment and protections,” Mr Yau said.

CK Hutchison has moved to challenge the ruling, with its Panama Ports Company unit launching international arbitration proceedings.

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino on Feb 5 called the court’s decision definitive and said he did not expect the situation to escalate.

“Panama is a dignified country and will not allow itself to be threatened by any country on earth,” he said. REUTERS

More on this topic
China warns Panama of ‘heavy prices’ to pay after CK Hutchison contract quashed
Maersk to take over Panama Canal port operations temporarily from HK firm
See more on

Hong Kong

Panama

Maritime and shipping

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.