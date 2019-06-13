Hong Kong stocks open with further losses after extradition protests

HONG KONG (AFP) - Hong Kong stocks opened with more losses on Thursday (June 13), extending the previous day's sharp falls, with the city on edge a day after violent protests against a proposed law that would allow extraditions to mainland China.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.72 per cent, or 196.90 points, to 27,111.56.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.14 per cent, or 4.09 points, to 2,905.29, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.08 per cent, or 1.25 points, to 1,527.15.