Hong Kong slashes directly elected seats in local polls, critics say move is a blow to democracy

HONG KONG – Lawmakers on Thursday voted unanimously voted to overhaul district-level elections by drastically reducing the number of directly elected seats in what activists say is a blow to democracy.

The move, critics said, removed some of the last vestiges of democratic freedoms in the city.

Under the new rules, only 88 seats will be directly elected by people, down from 452 seats in an election that saw a landslide victory by the democracy camp in 2019. The number of overall seats would also be reduced from 479 to 470.

The changes could further stifle the democratic opposition in Hong Kong, with a China-imposed national security law having already led to the arrests of former lawmakers and district councillors, and the disbandment of several democratic political parties, including the Civic Party.

After months of anti-government protests in 2019, China imposed a national security law in 2020 to criminalise what it considers subversion, secessionism, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces, with penalties of up to life imprisonment.

Mr Lemon Wong, the vice chairman of Tuen Mun District Council and one of the few remaining democrats, said the changes meant “the pro-democracy camp are obviously gone in the election”.

“I will try my best to enjoy the remaining six months of my career as a councillor, because it would be difficult to have a next time,” he added.

Candidates who want to stand for election will need to pass a national security background check and secure at least three nominations from several committees, effectively barring most opposition democracy advocates from running.

Although district councils are mainly focused on community-level issues, such as street hygiene and bus stops, Beijing and Hong Kong authorities say they want to ensure only “patriots” can run in the upcoming district council election.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee in May said they “must plug all the loopholes in the system to prevent the district councils from becoming a platform for black riots, Hong Kong independence and mutual destruction”.

For the remaining seats not contested, 40 per cent would be appointed by the Chief Executive and 27 ex-officio seats would remain. Another 40 per cent would be elected within committees in each district encompassing issues such as crime and fire safety, with such committee members chosen by a senior Hong Kong government official.

China had promised universal suffrage as an ultimate goal for Hong Kong in its mini-constitution, the Basic Law.

Pro-democracy politicians won 388 out of 452 district council seats during the last district council election in 2019, taking almost 90 per cent of the seats and humiliating the pro-Beijing camp.