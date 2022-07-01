Hong Kong since 1997: Key events

JULY 1, 1997

Hong Kong is returned to China after 156 years under British colonial rule. Mr Tung Chee Hwa is sworn in as the first chief executive.

SEPTEMBER 2002

The first major move of Mr Tung's second term is to push for the implementation of national security legislation under Article 23 of the Basic Law, Hong Kong's mini Constitution. But the public fears the law would erode freedoms.

MARCH-JUNE 2003

Hong Kong records its first cases of Sars (severe acute respiratory syndrome). The outbreak is declared over in late June, but it leaves nearly 300 people dead and the economy crippled.

JULY 1, 2003

Over half a million people protest against the proposed national security law, demanding Mr Tung's resignation. Some officials key to pushing for the legislation step down. The Bill is eventually withdrawn.

JULY 1, 2005

Mr Donald Tsang takes over as chief executive after Mr Tung resigns, citing ill health. Mr Tsang fails to push through a constitutional reform proposal aimed at taking baby steps towards universal suffrage promised in the Basic Law.

JUNE 2010

Mr Tsang - re-elected for a second term in 2007 - finally pushes through his constitutional reform proposal after reaching a hard-won compromise with pro-democracy lawmakers.

JULY 1, 2012

Mr Leung Chun Ying becomes the city's third chief executive. He causes controversy immediately, making his inaugural speech in Mandarin rather than Cantonese.

JULY 29, 2012

Demonstrators protest against a proposed national education school curriculum that includes topics like China's history and national identity. A month later, Scholarism, a group of young students, begins occupying the government headquarters and going on a hunger strike. This forces Mr Leung to withdraw the curriculum on Sept 8 that year.

SEPT 28, 2014

The Occupy Central sit-in protests begin over proposed electoral reforms. Traffic is disrupted in parts of the city. The 79-day movement fails to win any political concessions from the government.

JULY 1, 2017

Mrs Carrie Lam becomes the fourth chief executive.

JUNE 9, 2019

Nearly two million people protest against a proposed extradition Bill that would allow for criminal suspects to be sent to China, among other places, to face trial. The protests go on for several months and spark violent clashes that stall traffic and shutter businesses in many parts of Hong Kong. Mrs Lam withdraws the Bill on Sept 4 that year, but the protests go on until Covid-19 restrictions quell them in 2020.

JAN 22, 2020

Hong Kong records its first Covid-19 case. The government shuts its borders to all incoming non-residents in March that year, lifting this restriction only more than two years later.

JUNE 30, 2020

Beijing imposes a national security law on Hong Kong to prevent and punish any collusion with foreign forces over activities that endanger national security.

MAY 8, 2022

Mr John Lee wins small-circle election to become the city's fifth chief executive.