Hong Kong shuts schools after issuing heavy rainstorm warning

HONG KONG - Hong Kong closed schools for the day on Thursday after heavy downpours prompted the local observatory to raise its second-highest rainstorm warning.

The red rainstorm warning was issued at 5.55am. Some parts of the financial hub, including densely populated parts of eastern Hong Kong island and Kowloon, received more than 100mm of rain since midnight, according to the observatory.

The school closures come after extreme weather caused the city to shut down for three days over the past two weeks.

Hong Kong was pummelled by Super Typhoon Saola, which was the strongest storm to hit the city in five years, then last week record-breaking rain from the remnants of Typhoon Haikui flooded streets, submerging vehicles, and triggered landslides.

Other than schools closing, Hong Kong operates as normal under a red rainstorm warning. Under the highest alert – a black rainstorm warning – workers are supposed to not travel, and the stock market closes at least temporarily. 

The current bad weather is caused by a trough of low pressure, according to the observatory, which forecast more rain on Friday and Saturday. BLOOMBERG

