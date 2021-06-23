Hong Kong set to hold first trial under Beijing's security law

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong's first trial under national security legislation imposed by Beijing is set to start, offering the first glimpse of how such hearings will be conducted.

The trial of waiter Tong Ying-kit begins at 10.30am on Wednesday (June 23) in the High Court before three judges appointed by Chief Executive Carrie Lam. The 24-year-old Tong, who has been held without bail for nearly a year, faces charges of incitement to secession and engaging in terrorist activities over his actions during a protest.

Judges Esther Toh, Anthea Pang and Wilson Chan will preside over the trial, which is scheduled to last 15 days. The press and public will be allowed to attend the proceedings space permitting, the court said in a notice.

The case is being watched for signs of how the courts plans to handle the security law, which allows for punishments of as long as life in prison for subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign powers.

The former British colony's independent courts and rule of law are often credited for its success as one of the world's leading financial capitals.

An appeals court rejected Tong's bid for his trial to be heard by a jury on Tuesday, a break with Hong Kong's common law tradition. The proceedings should be held before judges because the personal safety of jurors or their relatives could be threatened, the appeals judges said in a written ruling.

"The effort to deny Tong a jury trial could set a dangerous precedent, effectively allowing the government to deny all national security law defendants the right to a jury trial if they decide that doing so is in their interest," said Mr Thomas Kellogg, the executive director of the Georgetown Centre for Asian Law.

"The government has been chipping away at various due process rights for the defendants since day one."

The Group of Seven nations said China violated the terms of its handover agreement with the UK by imposing the national security law on Hong Kong last year. The US revoked many special privileges granted to the city because of the legislation and sanctioned senior officials who oversee the territory.

Tong was among several people arrested over protests held last July 1 against the legislation, which was handed down by Beijing the previous night without input from the local legislature.

He is accused of driving a motorcycle into a group of police officers, while displaying a banner reading "Liberate Hong Kong; revolution of our times", a popular protest slogan that authorities have banned under the security law.

The government has launched prosecutions of more than 100 people under the law, including much of the local Legislative Council's former pro-democracy opposition. Like Tong, most of them are being detained before their trials.

Among those charged is 73-year-old media tycoon Jimmy Lai.

His Apple Daily newspaper has said it plans to stop operations at the end of the week if the government does not allow access to its cash.