Hong Kong sees ‘sharp rise’ in illegal fuel trading

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Motor spirit containers seized in an illicit fuel storage site during an anti-illicit fuel operation in Hong Kong.

HONG KONG – Hong Kong saw a “sharp rise” in illegal fuel trading in March , officials told AFP on April 10 , as surging global oil prices put pressure on the import-dependent financial hub.

The semi-autonomous city lacks its own refineries and imports its entire supply of automotive fuel, with much of it coming from neighbouring mainland China.

Prices at Hong Kong’s filling stations are the world’s most expensive, creating an incentive for smugglers to transport cheaper fuel illegally across the border into the city.

Hong Kong fire service officials said they had observed a “sharp rise in... complaints” related to illicit fuelling activities, receiving 154 of them in March, about 40 per cent more than the average over the previous two months.

The Customs authorities seized nearly 19,500 litres of illicit fuel in March, more than the total amount confiscated in January and February.

Makeshift petrol stations with inadequate facilities are “posing intolerable risks to public safety”, fire officials said.

Smugglers were increasingly modifying seven-seater cars and light goods vehicles, and disguising them for use as mobile fuelling stations, they said.

The authorities said they were using robots and X-ray scanners at the border with mainland China to deter smuggling and had deployed aerial drones for surveillance.

The retail price of standard petrol reached about HK$32.40 ( S$5.27 ) per litre in Hong Kong this week, according to the city’s Consumer Council.

The authorities launched temporary measures on April 9 , including a subsidy for diesel-powered public transport, to cushion the impact of soaring fuel costs. AFP