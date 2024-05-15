Hong Kong seeks to regain global relevance as it hosts first geopolitical summit

HONG KONG – Having emerged from a series of protest- and pandemic-induced crises in recent years, Hong Kong has been working to regain its global relevance.

In hosting what the city’s leaders have described as Hong Kong’s first geopolitical summit this week, the government is signalling its intention to redefine its role in terms of contributions towards world development, among other areas.

But the reality is Hong Kong remains held back from its full potential, given its close alignment to the mainland and perceptions that the city might have been preoccupied with national security issues at the expense of global connectedness, said analysts.

From May 13 to 15, The Global Prosperity Summit, which was sponsored by the Hong Kong government and local businesses, brought top scholars and business leaders together to discuss the most pressing issues affecting the world today.

Among the main topics discussed was the strained relationship between China and the United States.

The event’s goal was to “enhance the city’s role as an intermediary between mainland China and the rest of the world by facilitating dialogue and communication”, according to its press release.

Chief Executive John Lee said in a speech on May 13 that the summit, “a first for Hong Kong”, was one way the city was seeking to promote dialogue, collaboration and inclusive prosperity as “the world’s ‘super connector’”.

Hong Kong is in a unique position to do so due to its “cosmopolitan society (that) understands the cultures and political systems of mainland China, as well as the culture and systems of the West”, government adviser Regina Ip, chairwoman of the event’s co-host, local think tank Savantas Policy Institute, told reporters on May 14.

For an inaugural geopolitical conference, there are signs that the event lived up to its promise of providing a platform to bridge the East’s and the West’s perceptions of matters of global import.

This was evident as former top US envoy for East Asia Susan Thornton sought to explain in one panel discussion the American psyche and “insecurity” underlying US-China tensions.

Differences between the two powers, such as in their respective ideologies, governance and geopolitical interests, “frankly haven’t changed” over the years, except that now the US is “all of a sudden perceiving that your rival is nipping at your heels… and fear of what might happen if they catch up to you”, said Ms Thornton, now a senior fellow at the Paul Tsai China Center at Yale Law School.

Chinese venture capitalist Eric Li sought to convey Beijing’s viewpoint at another discussion.

While China’s technology-driven economic growth “has been perceived as rivalry with the US”, it has, in fact, been “mostly, if not completely, driven by China’s own needs for the next stage of its development... to raise its per capita income by several notches in the next generation or two”, said Mr Li, who is chairman of infotech firm Chengwei Capital.

In his keynote speech, Nobel chemistry laureate Roger Kornberg marvelled at the rise of Chinese science, which he saw as “the best thing in the world that could happen to the United States”, as it created competition for scientific innovation in both countries.

Panel speakers shared suggestions for improving US-China ties.